7-year-old bitten by shark off North Carolina coast, mayor says

Sharks swim by you 99.9% of the time without you knowing, experts say

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A seven-year-old was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after being bitten by a shark at Ocean Isle Beach, ABC-affiliate WWAY reports.

The bite happened around 11: 30 a.m. Sunday while the child was swimming in Ocean Isle Beach, Mayor Debbie Smith said. First responders arrived on the scene and took the child to the hospital for treatment.


The injuries are not believed to be serious.

Smith says there were no other shark sightings reported Sunday and there is no advisory for swimmers at this time.


