Rocky Mount police officer dragged by car during shooting investigation

EMBED <>More Videos

Two injured in Rocky Mount shooting investigation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Rocky Mount Police responded call reporting a shooting with injury in the 600 block of Lincoln Drive.

When officers arrived in the area, they observed a stationary vehicle at the intersection of Berkshire Road and Sutton Road where a man, unconscious, was sitting in the driver's seat with an apparent head injury.

One officer exited his patrol car to attempt to aid to the victim. However, the victim identified as 32-year-old Jonathon Nixon, incoherently accelerated, trapping the officer's arm inside the vehicle, dragging him approximately 15 feet before crashing into a firetruck.

The officer was taken to UNC Nash Health Care with non-life-threatening injuries. Nixon was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.

A preliminary investigation by Rocky Mount police determined the shooting to be a domestic-related.

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived. The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the events that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), or message directly using the MyRMT mobile app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountofficer injuredcar crashpolice officer injuredman injuredshooting
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sunny & Cool for Valentine's Day
More Fort Bragg soldiers set to deploy Monday, Biden speaks with Putin
Small florist service in Raleigh busy with before Valentine's Day
Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold
HBCU Experience: Looking at the past, present and future
What you need to know for Super Bowl Sunday
Cat goes missing in Apex from Saturday morning apartment fire
Show More
Cisco Systems makes billion dollar offer to acquire Splunk
New job costs Durham man over $10,000 and there are more victims
Walmart lifts mask mandate for vaccinated employees
Fort Bragg deployment impacts families and businesses in Fayetteville
Driver arrested for doing 'donut' stunts with infant in car: police
More TOP STORIES News