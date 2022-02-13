Rocky Mount police officer dragged by car during shooting investigation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Rocky Mount Police responded call reporting a shooting with injury in the 600 block of Lincoln Drive.When officers arrived in the area, they observed a stationary vehicle at the intersection of Berkshire Road and Sutton Road where a man, unconscious, was sitting in the driver's seat with an apparent head injury.One officer exited his patrol car to attempt to aid to the victim. However, the victim identified as 32-year-old Jonathon Nixon, incoherently accelerated, trapping the officer's arm inside the vehicle, dragging him approximately 15 feet before crashing into a firetruck.The officer was taken to UNC Nash Health Care with non-life-threatening injuries. Nixon was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.No other injuries were reported during the incident.A preliminary investigation by Rocky Mount police determined the shooting to be a domestic-related.The suspect fled the area before officers arrived. The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the events that led to the shooting.Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), or message directly using the MyRMT mobile app.