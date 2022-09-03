1 dead in Officer involved shooting in Fayetteville

One person is dead after a shooting involving an officer Friday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a shooting involving an officer Friday night.

Officers in Fayetteville responded to reports of an armed suicide at around 7:30 p.m. at a mobile home park on Hickory View Court. Upon arrival officers saw a man with two knives.

According to officials, officers at the scene then shot the man after assessing the threat. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials stated in a press conference, officers attempted to talk the man down and de-escalate the situation prior to the shooting.

Officials have not released the names of the victim or officer involved in the shooting.

The case has been handed to North Carolina SBI for investigation.

The involved officers will be placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation, as is standard procedure. The Fayetteville Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an internal investigation to ensure all departmental policies and procedures were adhered to during the incident.