Officer-involved shooting outside Roxboro Dollar General sends man to hospital

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- An officer-involved shooting outside a Dollar General sent a man to the hospital around noon Friday.It happened on Old Durham Road near the Dollar General store on Weeks Drive, right next to Burchwood Cemetery.Roxboro Police Department said officers responded to a call about a man walking down the street holding a gun."Moments after officers arrived, shots were fired," according to a report from the police department. However, the department does not say if officers or the man with the gun fired first.A witness at the scene who said she was the cousin of the victim told ABC11 that her cousin was picking up some things from the store. She said he lives very close to the area.She said her cousin was taken to the hospital in critical condition."This is a difficult day for our city. Please be patient as this process begins. We will release details as they become available to us," Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said in a statement.North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been placed in charge of the investigation.ABC11 has a crew on the scene gathering more information. We will update this story as details become clear.