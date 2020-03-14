Society

Heartwarming: Goldsboro officer shares pizza with homeless woman during lunch break

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homeless woman's shirt read, "Homeless: the fastest way of becoming a nobody," but a Goldsboro police officer proved she is anything but.

Officer Michael Rivers with the Goldsboro Police Department is in the spotlight for his compassionate deed that was caught on camera.

While on his lunch break, Rivers approached the woman and asked her if she had eaten, to which she replied 'no.'

"God put it on his heart to get her lunch," Rivers told CNN.

Rivers spent a total of 45 minutes talking and eating with the woman, who later told Rivers that her name was Michelle.

Passerby, Cassie Parker, snapped a photo of the heartwarming scene and posted it to Facebook on Wednesday.

As of Friday afternoon, the photo has more than 2,000 shares and more than 4,500 shares.
