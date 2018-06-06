Officers in Wildwood beach arrest won't face criminal charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the full video released by police showing the incident between officers and the 20-year-old woman. (WPVI)

WILDWOOD, N.J. --
Prosecutors say officers involved in the violent arrest of a Philadelphia woman accused of underage drinking in Wildwood, New Jersey, over the Memorial Day weekend won't face any criminal charges.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland made the announcement Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos

Emily Weinman speaks to Good Morning America about her arrest caught on camera


He said the decision was made after his office completed a preliminary investigation that involved reviewing police body-cam footage and video shot by a beachgoer, as well as statements from several independent witnesses and other related material.



The beachgoer's video showed an officer punching the woman twice in the head as she was prone on the sand, her legs flailing. Wildwood officials have said the videos show the woman assaulted the officers first, while her lawyer has said police overreacted.

The Wildwood Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit is now conducting an administrative investigation into the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsbeachesarrestviral videobody camerasNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH: Wildwood police release bodycam video of beach arrest
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News