Nanny cam captures moment parents rush to grab twin babies during earthquake in California

VENTURA, Calif. -- A nanny cam caught the moment two parents rushed to grab their twin babies as an earthquake jolted their home in Southern California.

The magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit around 2:41 p.m. Sunday about four miles southeast of Ojai, just as Southern California was being hit by remnants of Hurricane Hilary. At least six aftershocks have measured above 3.0.

Hannah Everett, of Ventura, told our sister station in Los Angeles that her children and one of her dogs were sleeping when the earthquake hit.

"We rushed to the room to get them," she said.

You can see the camera shake for a few seconds. No injuries were reported.