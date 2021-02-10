man shot

Virginia man dies after being shot multiple times in Fayetteville parking lot, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a Virginia man was shot multiple times in a parking lot Tuesday morning.

Authorities said it happened just before noon along the 4800 block of Alamance Road.

The investigation reveals Omar White, 26, of Virginia, was shot multiple times in a parking lot near a vehicle. White was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefatal shootingshootingfayettevilleman shot
MAN SHOT
Man killed in overnight Durham shooting
15-year-old boy shot in Raleigh, police say
Man shot overnight in northeast Raleigh, police say
Harnett County man dies after being shot multiple times
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC Senate passes bill requiring schools to offer in-person option
Black Durham leaders say 'messaging' is key for vaccine trust
Walgreens resolves outage for vaccine appointment website
SB 37 throws wrench in Durham schools' plan to stay all-virtual
Dem stimulus plan would exclude families earning over $200K
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name
Nasal spray touted as COVID-19 gamechanger, health experts urge caution
Show More
Advocates push for worker safety rules as COVID-19 complaints increase
Durham child among the more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths in NC
Drug tested at UNC could be effective at treating COVID-19: Researchers
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
Drug company to bring 275 new jobs to Wake County
More TOP STORIES News