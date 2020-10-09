One injured in shooting inside Walmart in Rocky Mount; suspect on the run

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect is on the run after one person was injured in a shooting shot inside a Walmart in Rocky Mount on Friday evening.The incident happened just before 5 p.m. at the Walmart at 1511 Benvenue Road.The severity of the victim's injuries have not been disclosed by authorities at this time.Authorities said surrounding businesses in the area are temporarily closed while the investigation is underway.Nash County deputies said the shooting appears to be isolated.