One person killed in two-car accident in Cumberland County

EMBED </>More Videos

State Troopers confirm that one person has been killed in a two-car accident (WTVD)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC --
The Westarea Fire Department has confirmed that one person has been killed in a two-car accident on Ramsey Street near 295 in Cumberland County.


State Troopers said that one driver was traveling Northbound and a truck was heading south when the truck hydroplaned across the highway, crossing the center line and colliding with the car.

Troopers said the collision resulted in one death.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentFayetteville
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News