DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The start of the new school year is fast approaching, and that means parents are starting to think about school supplies.
Getting those supplies can be a financial hardship for many families. That's why "Volunteers of America" is sponsoring "Operation Backpack."
School supplies collected at the Streets at Southpoint Mall from July 10 until Aug. 28 will go to students in the Durham area.
More information here.
Operation Backpack to begin school supply drive in Durham
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News