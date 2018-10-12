Operation BBQ relief ready to help when disaster strikes

EMBED </>More Videos

Jon Hansel of Holly Springs takes his pitmaster talents on the road to feed those in need after disasters.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Hurricane Michael disaster zone is widespread in Florida, and on Friday night, a Holly Springs barbecue guru is stepping up in a big way.

Jon Hansel is taking his pitmaster talents on the road to team up with Operation BBQ Relief to feed hundreds of thousands of people in need.

Operation BBQ Relief helped serve thousands of meals after Hurricane Florence and now will help feed people recovering from Michael in the Sunshine State.

Photojournalist Jeremy Baker caught up with this hometown hero before he headed south. Watch the video to see and hear more.
Related Topics:
barbecueBBQdisaster reliefhurricane michaelHolly SpringsWake CountyFlorida
