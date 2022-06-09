Society

'Beyond humbling': Operation Coming Home Helps Military Veteran and his family

By Cheyenne Frett
EMBED <>More Videos

Operation Coming Home Helps Military Veteran and his family

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A special delivery falling right from the sky, the keys to this brand-new home.

Local builders are honoring retired US Army Staff Sgt. Michael Kacer and his family through a program called Operation: Coming Home. The program builds and donates homes for combat injured troops and families of fallen troops.

Today, the Kacer family received the 25th "Hero Home'' through a special key ceremony.

On June 18, 2008, Kacer was in a building on a combat outpost in Afghanistan, when insurgents began firing rockets at him and his fellow soldiers. Kacer sustained multiple, severe injuries to his head and back and his left arm had to be amputated.

Paratroopers presented the keys to the home; furnished and filled with lots of gifts.

"You see the model home. You see how everything is dressed and you get a picture of how everything is going to look. Stunning," Michael Kacer said.

Several accommodations have been made inside the home, including rails on both sides of the stairs and a zero-entrance shower.

"This is beyond humbling. This is just incredible. This is home," said his wife, Jessica Kacer.

The ceremony featured New York City's American Bombshells as well as a few military flyovers. A celebration was fit for a hero.

"My appreciation cannot be articulated in words. Thank you," said Kacer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamheroveteransmilitaryhome
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Jan. 6 committee's 1st hearing on US Capitol riot
Raleigh preps for graduations, concerts crowds to intersect
Does the Triangle have enough school resource officers?
Drag Queen Story Hour to be included in Apex Pride Festival
Harnett County deputies shoot, kill man carrying rifle
COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans for kids younger than 5
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
Show More
Bird rarely found in NC seen flying in Outer Banks
Teen killed in three-car crash in Fayetteville
2 rescued after falling in tank full of chocolate in Pennsylvania
No Pride Month proclamation for Holly Springs, mayor criticized
North Carolina lawmakers push for stricter gun laws
More TOP STORIES News