ABC11 supports Fire Safety Month; Operation Save A Life's 18th year

For the eighteenth year, ABC11's Operation Save a Life is on a mission to make sure community members are fire safe. Dozens of North Carolinians die in a fire every year, with some years surpassing 100 fatalities, and many more sustain life-altering burns.
October is annual Fire Safety Month, and this program supports local fire departments and raises awareness to the public. Look for our educational campaign on-air, including safety tips on how to help prevent fires and carbon monoxide poisoning in your home or business, information on correct alarm installation and operation, and tips on how to establish a fire safety plan for your family.
Support from program sponsors like North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health Care makes a huge difference.
NC Jaycee Burn Center at UNC takes care of the people who have been injured due to fire, hot water, grease burns, etc. They are on the front lines just like our firefighters. We are grateful for all the work they do within North Carolina and their continuous support and sponsorship of Operation Save A Life.
