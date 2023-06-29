Footage captured by a Monterey Bay Whale Watch videographer shows the orcas breaching the water alongside one another - and he said they kept at it for seven hours!

Pod of orcas spotted socializing off California coast like 'kids at the playground'

CENTRAL COAST, CALIFORNIA -- The ocean just off the central California coast became a playground for a pod of orcas.

Video taken by Monterey Bay Whale Watch videographer Evan Brodsky shows the orcas breaching the water alongside one another.

Brodsky compared them to "kids at the playground" and said the group of killer whales kept at it for more than seven hours!

Monterey Bay Whale Watch was hosting researchers with the nonprofit California Killer Whale Project, according to Storyful.

Brodsky said he'd never seen anything like this in over 30 years of studying these animals.

April and May are usually the peak months for orca sightings in that area. However, this is the second time a large pod has been spotted in the past two weeks.