Raleigh workers stay cool as OSHA works to create new heat-related work standards

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With sweat dripping down his nose in Raleigh on Friday, Artis Montague didn't hesitate to answer how he was feeling."It is hot," Montague said. "I think I had at least 8-10 bottles of water."Montague, who was working outside the Crank Arm Brewing Company, explained how working in the dog days of summer requires strategy."The end of July, beginning of August, it gets real hot during the day and it gets cool at night," Montague said. "I try to eat lots of fruits and vegetables, drink lots of water, get plenty of rest at night. Take plenty of breaks and just pace myself."Montague also wrapped up his work before the hottest part of the day, which he says is typically in the afternoon."It usually gets really hot about 1 to 2 p.m.," Montague said.Montague's life is one of the millions in the U.S. and North Carolina that OSHA is working to protect. Data shows more than one-third of occupational heat-related deaths in the U.S. were construction workers, from 1992 to 2016."Cement masons were 10 times more likely to die from heat than the average construction worker," the study found. "Roofers and helpers were seven times more likely." OSHA currently doesn't have a specific standard for hazardous heat conditions, but as the agency works to develop it, the N.C. department of labor said it is focusing a significant amount of time on outreach, education and training."Here at NCDOL, we are in the process of gathering information which will help our staff determine what solutions make sense for North Carolina," NCDOL said.OSHA included rulemaking on Heat Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings in the pre-rule stage and said they're reviewing the Public Citizen report."We have received thousands of comments from stakeholders and employers that will help guide our work in developing an all-encompassing final rule based on the most recently available science and data," OSHA's Doug Parker said. "Rulemaking takes time, and it's critical that we get it right."NCDOT shared a video on working in hot weather, and if hydration can be easier for Montague, he said he would like to see more water fountains around the city.OSHA Assistant Secretary Doug Parker:Full statement from NCDOL: