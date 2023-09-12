Corporate chaos escalates in Hulu's new psychological thriller 'The Other Black Girl'

LOS ANGELES -- Hulu's new 10-part series, "The Other Black Girl" is a psychological thriller based on the novel of the same name by Zakiya Dalila Harris.

The show follows Nella, the only Black woman at an esteemed publishing company, who is used to dirty looks and microaggressions from her coworkers. When Hazel, another Black woman, joins her team, they appear to become fast friends until Hazel quickly rises through the ranks and something deeply mysterious starts to unveil itself.

Nella can't help but be paranoid as she starts to receive mysterious notes and watchful eyes seem to materialize around her. She realizes there are bigger elements than her job at stake.

"The Other Black Girl" premieres tomorrow, September 13 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

