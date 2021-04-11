our america

Our America: Climate of Hope

EMBED <>More Videos

Our America: Climate of Hope | Official Trailer

ABC Localish Studios, in partnership with National Geographic, present "Our America: Climate of Hope," premiering on television and streaming platforms the weekend of April 16-18.

The hour-long special brings together ABC Owned Television Stations' trusted meteorologists and National Geographic Explorers to look at the impact of climate change and the innovations and ingenuity being applied to address it.

Coastal flooding and wildfires are two of the biggest environmental challenges facing communities and also have disproportionate impacts on communities of color. "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines these issues, while profiling cutting-edge innovations, youth environmental leaders, and practical solutions to reduce climate change.

"Our communities are living with the reality of climate change, whether it's floods, wildfires or extreme weather," said Anna Robertson, vice president for Content and Partner Innovation, ABC Owned Television Stations and an executive producer of the special. "And yet, just as we came together to fight COVID-19, we can come together to fight climate change."

Watch "Our America: Climate of Hope," on your local ABC station, wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku beginning April 16.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
our americau.s. & worldclimate changeclimate of hope
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OUR AMERICA
Jennifer King: From Reidsville, NC, to NFL's 1st Black full-time female coach
What's behind the wage gap between women and men
Women and Unemployment Town Hall
Women's History Month Feature: Raleigh, Durham leaders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NCDHHS discusses vaccine safety after J&J pause
Some North Carolina providers pause J&J vaccinations
Daunte Wright and George Floyd's families come together
Officer who shot Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center police chief resign
Can employers require vaccinations? Here's what expert says
FDA, CDC call for 'pause' on J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Daunte Wright's parents say he was scared during deadly traffic stop
Show More
Car hits, kills 10-year-old in Dunn
NC State student wakes up to stranger in her dorm
Defense begins case in ex-cop's trial over Floyd's death | LIVE
Arrest made in shooting of Fayetteville bar security guard
8-foot sinkhole forms in Fayetteville road
More TOP STORIES News