Infant found alive in Dunn motel room where 3 adults likely died from drug overdose, police say

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The three people found dead at a Harnett County motel on Tuesday are believed to have died from an overdose.Dunn Police Department confirmed the bodies of the three adults, aged 27, 30 and 34, have been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies.Officers found an infant in the room when they arrived at the Seven Day Motor Inn in Dunn on East Cumberland Street for a well-being check.The infant was taken to the hospital to be evaluated by doctors. The child has since been cleared and turned over to surviving family members.Dunn Police Department released the following statement about the case: