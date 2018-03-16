Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays, closure on I-40 in Johnston County

Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays, closure on I-40 in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY (WTVD) --
Authorities are working to clear an overturned tractor-trailer on I-40 East in Johnston County.

The incident happened Friday morning on I-40 three miles south of the NC 42 interchange.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto NC 42 West to NC-50 South to NC-210 East to get to I-95 and Wilmington.

