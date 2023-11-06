Crews on scene of large jewelry fire in downtown Oxford; Detours in place

WATCH LIVE

ByABC11 Digital Staff WTVD logo
Monday, November 6, 2023 3:27PM
OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fire crews in Oxford, North Carolina are on the scene of a large building fire.

The fire is in the downtown area and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

City officials posted on its Facebook page that for safety reasons people should avoid the Williamsboro Street area from New College to College Street.

In the live video feed from Chopper 11, you can see smoke billowing from Farrar Jewelers.

ABC11 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this breaking news story.

