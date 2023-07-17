3 people stabbed in seemingly random attacks across Oxford; suspect in custody

The three stabbings happened at a Walmart, McDonald's and Bell Street.

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people stabbed at different locations across Oxford on Monday morning.

Oxford Police Chief Pat Ford confirmed the stabbings happened at the Walmart Supercenter located off Lewis Street, the McDonald's located at the corner of MLK Jr Avenue and East Industry Drive, as well as along Belle Street.

Chopper 11 flew over each scene around 10:30 a.m. The McDonald's was closed, had a police cruiser outside and had what appeared to be water sprayed around the side entrance. The rest of the scenes were cleared.

The condition of all three stabbing victims has not been released. They were all taken to hospitals outside of Granville County.

Ford also confirmed that the suspect in the stabbings was in police custody. Their name has not been released at this time.

As for motive, it remains early in the investigation, but Ford said each stabbing appeared to be random.