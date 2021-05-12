Carolina Panthers release full 2021 season schedule

The Panthers released their full 2021 season schedule Wednesday evening for the first-ever 17-game regular season.
The season kicks off with intrigue at Bank of America Stadium where Panthers' quarterback Sam Darnold will face off against his former team, the New York Jets.
Here's the schedule for real though... pic.twitter.com/vLT71xBuBF— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 13, 2021
Panthers 2021 Schedule (all times Eastern)
Preseason
- Date TBD vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Aug 20 to 22 vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Aug. 27 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular season
- Sept. 12 vs New York Jets, 1 p.m.
- Sept. 19 vs New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.
- Sept. 23 vs Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m.
- Oct. 3 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m.
- Oct 10 vs Philidelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.
- Oct. 17 vs Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 at New York Giants, 1 p.m.
- Oct. 31 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.
- Nov. 7 vs New England Patriots, 1 p.m.
- Nov. 14 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.
- Nov. 21 vs Washington Football Team, 1 p.m.
- Nov. 28 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.
- Dec. 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.
- Dec. 18/19 at Buffalo Bills, TBD
- Dec. 26 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.
- Jan. 2 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.
- Jan. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.
