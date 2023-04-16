Peak City Pig Fest wraps up successful weekend in Apex

The festival is one of two large fundraising events hosted by the Apex Sunrise Rotary Club.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tristan Payne, 16, didn't hesitate to answer why he's in Apex on Saturday.

"I heard there was barbecue here, so I was like oh yeah," Payne said.

The barbecue wasn't the only highlight of Payne's weekend but the environment of the Peak City Pig Fest, overall.

"Everyone in Apex comes around just to eat barbecue and talk and have fun and stuff, and I think that's really cool," Payne said.

The festival may have had a rainy start on Friday but a double rainbow seen in Apex hours later signaled hope to local vendors like "Mister and That Dang Woman Catering," who got to showcase their barbecue to hundreds of festivalgoers once again.

"I grew up in Apex and it's something that is near and dear to my heart," owner Jennifer King said. "Just supporting the small business to make them flourish, and then obviously to help and to support those who need the charity who are endeavoring to be better in life and just striving to do good things."

For Bruce Kibbey, this year's turnout was a "resounding success," for the Apex Sunrise Rotary Club that hosts these events for a good cause.

"We're going to probably make $30,000 to $50,000 during this event," Kibbey said. "We got to do the math, but it's going to go to that foundation and we're going to give that out to these very worthy charities that are all really asking for money."

The festival is one of two large fundraising events the local club hosts. Over the years, the foundation has given over $400,000 to various organizations.