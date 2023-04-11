Stogner Strong | Triangle Walk to Defeat ALS in Raleigh hopes to raise $400K

The walk is near and dear to the ABC11 family as we walk for Team Stogner Strong, honoring the memory of former ABC11 anchor Larry Stogner who passed in 2016 after a battle with the disease.

The Triangle Walk to Defeat ALS will be held in downtown Raleigh Saturday, April 15.

You are invited to join Stogner Strong or other teams taking part including Leeza's Voyagers with Leeza Hollingsworth as team captain. Hollingsworth was diagnosed with ALS in 2022 and will be leading the countdown to the start of the walk. The goal is to raise 400 thousand dollars for treatment and ultimately a cure for ALS.

"For a first-year team, our initial goal of raising money was $2,000, and we are over $11,000 now. it's amazing," Hollingsworth explained.

"It is so important because we don't get very much federal funding. We rely a lot on private donations because of all of the care, research, and medications that we hope to get. We're so dependent on folks helping us out with all of that," she added.

ALS is a disease that affects the nerve cells that make muscles work in both the upper and lower parts of the body.

The cause isn't known and the CDC estimates on average five thousand new patients are diagnosed yearly in the United States.

The Triangle Walk to Defeat ALS begins at 10 am at Halifax Mall in downtown Raleigh, Saturday, April 15.