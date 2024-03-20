Join the ABC11 Stogner Strong Team in the fight against ALS

People of all ages and abilities gathered for the annual Walk to defeat ALS in Raleigh (2023)

RALEIGH N.C. (WTVD) -- Join the ABC11 family in the Triangle ALS Walk as we honor the memory of our friend and coworker Larry Stogner, who lost his battle with ALS in 2016.

Donate and join the Stogner Strong Team

Every 90 minutes, a person in this country is diagnosed with ALS, and every 90 minutes, another person will lose their battle against this disease.

ALS is a fatal neurodegenerative disease that causes a person's brain to disconnect from their muscles. They lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, and eventually breathe.

That's why ABC11 is committed to the fight against ALS. Each year, we walk to raise awareness and funds in hopes that one day there will be a cure.

This year's Triangle event takes place on Saturday, April 20, at Halifax Mall (300 N. Salisbury St.) in downtown Raleigh. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m., and the Walk begins at 10 a.m. To join our team, click here.

Your donation to the ALS Walk helps to bring education, support, and access to care to those in our area directly impacted by this disease.

Together, we can defeat ALS and provide hope to people and their families living with the disease.