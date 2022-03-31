Join the fight against ALS

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Walk to Defeat ALS.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help

Join the ABC11 family in the Walk to Defeat ALS as we honor the memory of our friend and coworker Larry Stogner, who lost his battle with ALS in 2016.

Join the Stogner Strong Team

Every 90 minutes, a person in this country is diagnosed with ALS, and every 90 minutes another person will lose their battle against this disease.

ALS is a fatal neurodegenerative disease that causes a person's brain to disconnect from their muscles. They lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, and eventually breathe.

That's why ABC11 is committed to the fight against ALS. Each year, we walk to raise awareness and funds in hopes that one day there will be a cure.

This year's Triangle event takes place on Saturday, April 15 at Halifax Mall in downtown Raleigh. Check-in begins at 8:30 am. The Walk begins at 10 am. To join our team, click here.

Your donation to the ALS Walk helps to bring education, support, and access to care to those in our area directly impacted by this disease.

Together, we can defeat ALS and provide hope to people and their families living with the disease.