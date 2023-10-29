Runners raise money for the Team Drea Foundation to defeat ALS

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of runners hit the American Tobacco Trail in Durham Sunday to raise money to defeat ALS.

The Annual RDC Marathon included a half marathon, 10k, and 5k races. ABC11 evening anchor Steve Daniels also joined in on the fun Sunday.

Funds from the event went to the Team Drea Foundation which supports bold, innovative research to find a cure or effective treatment for ALS. It also works to raise awareness of the disease and to inspire people living with ALS.

The Team Drea Foundation was founded by Andrea Peet and her husband David Peet. Andrea was diagnosed with ALS when she was only 33 years old and given just two to five years to live. Since her diagnosis, she has competed in and completed 50 marathons in 50 states using a recumbent trike to propel herself.

"We just like to support Andrea and Team Drea," said race director Jason Biggs. "Andrea came to me, almost 8 years ago. Told me she had ALS, she wanted to do something to benefit her foundation plus raise money and awareness of ALS.

The marathon and half marathon kicked off Sunday starting at Streets at Southpoint.

"The parking here is really easy to get to, access is very good. Also, the trail creates a lot of fast times. So we have a 30% Boston Qualifier race, I think that's really attractive to runners trying to qualify for Boston. Plus it's flat, which people seem to like," said Biggs.

