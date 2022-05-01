dui crash

Pedal pub accident leaves 15 hurt after mobile bar overturns; driver charged with DUI: police

By Jennifer Lifsey, WGCL
ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Police Department informed the media on Sunday morning that the driver of the pedal pub that crashed on Saturday night has been arrested and charged with a DUI.

In addition, the driver was also charged with a business permit violation.

The pedal pub, which is a mobile bar, tipped over while making a turn at West Peachtree Street and 14th Street NE.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. According to the Atlanta Police Department, a pedal pub was trying to make a turn but was apparently going too fast and turned over.

Atlanta Fire Rescue says a total of 15 people were injured and transported to area hospitals; 10 were minor, three were serious, and two were deemed critical.

"The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has a mobile ambulance we call it MAV-1..we utilized that to transport 10 and Grady facilitated the transportation of the other 5 patients," said Jason McLain, Battalion Chief for Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

No other vehicles were involved.

Right now, police have West Peachtree Street closed at 12th Street, and are diverting traffic off of 12th Street onto Spring Street. They say the intersection will be shut down for a period of time as APD investigates. Heavy delays can be expected and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
