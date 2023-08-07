4 people, including young children, killed in head-on crash in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people died in a head-on crash in Wayne County that happened Sunday afternoon on U.S. 13.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed a 4- and 1-year-old were among the victims.

It happened on U.S. 13 near Jordan's Chapel Road around 5 p.m.

Investigators said a Toyota Camry crossed over the center line and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

Everybody involved in the crash died from their injuries.

Troopers said speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

Neighbors living near where the crash happened said they heard the crash and couldn't believe the aftermath.

"Those cars were really messed up. They had pieces coming off of them when they loaded them up on the road to take them away," Johnny Grady said.

Grady said it's the first major crash he's ever seen in that area, but he knows cars regularly speed through there.