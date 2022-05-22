1 person in hospital after a pedestrian was hit crossing I-95

GODWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was hit while crossing Interstate 95 in Cumberland County Sunday.

The incident happened near the town of Godwin. ABC11's breaking news crew said the victim was trying to get back to their car in the opposite lane of traffic when they were struck.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the victim did not stop.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in Fayetteville.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
