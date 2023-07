RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle in Raleigh Saturday night.

According to police, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Calvary Drive.

Southbound lanes of Capital Blvd. at Calvary Dr. are closed while police are investigating.

This is a breaking story.

Featured video is ABC 24/7 Livestream