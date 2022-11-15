Pedestrian struck and killed on S. Wilmington Street in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was struck and killed in a crosswalk on S. Wilmington Street at Chapanoke Road, Raleigh police said.

Sarah Meilike, 38, was crossing Wilmington Street from west to east in a crosswalk just before 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday when she was struck by a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police said Meilike was in the crosswalk but had a "Don't Walk" signal in her direction.

She was taken to a hospital but later died from her injuries.

Impairment and speed are not suspected as factors in this crash, police said.

No charges have been filed, but the crash remains under investigation.