Pepsi announces new s'mores soda collection

Pepsi announced its new s'mores soda collection Friday.

The collection features three new dessert-flavored sodas including, toasty marshmallow, graham cracker and chocolate.

The drinks come in individual and 7.5-ounce Pepsi mini cans.

Pepsi suggested combining them to make the perfect s'mores combo.

You have the chance to try the drink without buying it.

Two thousand people will be able to win a set of the limited-edition.

Pepsi said just follow their Twitter and Instagram pages and post about s'mores using the #pepsismores and #sweepstakes.

CNNWire contributed to this report