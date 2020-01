DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several shots were fired at a Durham driver on Monday afternoon, according to the Durham Police Department.Officers said someone in a silver car fired shots at another driver on Dearborn Drive near Martin Street. One bullet hit the victim's car, but they were not injured.The victim pulled into a store parking lot and hit a parked car, officers said.A bullet also went through the front door of the store.