Pet of the Week: May 18, 2021, Aladdin

Aladdin: Coonhound, Treeing Walker
Male, 2 years old
Could you show him the world? Shiny, shimmering splendors? This two-year-old hound dog is a simple boy who enjoys the simple pleasures life has to offer. Aladdin's three wishes from a genie would be pretty easy to fulfill: yummy food, a warm bed, and scratches behind the ears. Aladdin can be unsure in new settings but warms up quickly when shown the smallest bit of patience and kindness. He's a medium-sized guy around 45 lbs with a medium level of energy who is happy just going on a casual sniff, we mean stroll! Aladdin is a friend to everyone he meets, canine or human, and would thrive in a variety of home settings. He would adore a fenced-in yard to spend hours sniffing around, but it's not a requirement to make this sweet boy happy. Hop on your magic carpet and fly over to the farm to meet Aladdin!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
