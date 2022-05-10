Pet of the Week: May 10, 2022, Allister

Male, Cattle Dog, 46 pounds, 1 year 7 months
Get ready for a fancy-looking dude with a zany kinda personality that will never think himself too fancy to do anything you want, even if it means raking the leaves or pulling the weeds! Allister is a young adult cattle dog mix who mixes in some merle with his white coat. He is a great size and has a good energy level which means he needs regular exercise and stimulation, but can fit in your lap or on the couch with you. He does really well with other dogs and would love a doggy playmate, but would also likely be just fine with just human playmates. He absolutely loves to play with a tennis ball! He is learning all sorts of things about crate training and totally enjoying the regular meals. Allister is a smart fellow but it's worth noting that he is deaf. We have all confidence he would be an excellent candidate to learn commands through doggy sign language, however, he won't be an off-leash dog. He cannot wait to move into your home and show how smart he is, how much he has learned, and how much more he can soak up!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
