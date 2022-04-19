Pet of the Week: April 19, 2022, Burgundy

Female, Retriever/Labrador, 55 pounds
Beautiful Burgundy is a mature lab mix who brings a generous helping of love to the table. She is experienced enough to appreciate all the joy that being a member of a family can bring and young enough to be an amazing companion who will give you all of her heart. Burgundy enjoys the simple things in life...bird watching on a pretty spring day, a nap in the warm sunshine, curling up with her favorite human for some pets and snuggles. She is patiently waiting to find her new best friend to show what a loyal and loving girl she is. Could you be that friend? Don't make her wait...send in your application today!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.