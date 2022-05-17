Pet of the Week: May 17, 2022, Cagney

Female, Retriever/Labrador/Terrier/American Pit Bull, 36 pounds, 3 years 2 months
Put out an ABP! We're on the lookout for a Lacey to our Cagney. Cagney is an affectionate lab/pit mix weighing 37 lbs, but could put on a few more. Cagney loves people and enjoys the company of her canine companions. She has settled in well at the farm, but is eager to make her jailbreak on to her fur-ever home. If you think you and Cagney would be great partners in crime, then get in your adoption request right away!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
