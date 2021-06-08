Pet of the Week: June 8, 2021, Dolores

Dolores: Pointer, German Shorthaired/hound
Female, 8 years old
Need a new friend to join you during your work-from-home sessions? Dolores is your girl. She is an older hound mix that weighs in around 40lbs, but we are trying to add on a few pounds during her stay at Saving Grace. She can be a bit cautious getting to know new people, but once she has a chance to relax and get to know you, she's all in! Dolores has good crate and leash manners and enjoys playing with her human and dog friends at Saving Grace. She would do well in a quiet home with other laid-back dogs or as a single, as long as she can have regular exercise on the walk around the block spectrum instead of 5ks! Dolores is going to be the perfect dog for someone. Will it be you? Send in your application today!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.