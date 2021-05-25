Pet of the Week: May 25, 2021, Ernest

Ernest: Shepherd
Male, 5 years old
He's kind of like the Ernest from the 80's movies....but even better, more fun, and definitely suaver. Ernest is a shepherd hound mix who is in his early adult years and weighs about 45 pounds on the lean side. He could definitely use a few extra treats and is not a guy to say no to anything like that! Ernest is a tall and lanky dude who is easygoing, has a medium energy level, and is ISO some great people with whom he can share smooches and adventures, hopefully in equal numbers. Ernest is a smart boy who will learn the swing of your household with ease. He does well and has learned a lot about crate training and has shown he will learn leash walking without much effort. He does well with other dogs but can be pretty independent so definitely does not require one in order to be happy and secure. Ernest would love anything you can throw his way from camping to training activities to brunching on the patio of a nice restaurant. He is ready to be your "it man" and cannot wait to meet you!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.