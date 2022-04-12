Pet of the Week: April 12, 2022, French Fry

4-year 2 months, female, Hound, 42 pounds
French fry enjoys stuffed kongs and toys that squeak. She likes pets from her humans and will bring you her kong when she is ready for a refill. French Fry does great in her crate and knows pottying is done outside. French Fry is working on mastering the rules of being an inside hound. Although she still has a few pounds to gain to get to her ideal weight, in just a few weeks she has learned that there will always be 2 square meals (and many treats!) a day and she doesn't need to hunt for her own food anymore. She enjoys spending time with her foster dog siblings but would do ok solo or in a pack. Does your family need a French Fry? Put in an application for this sweet girl today.
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.