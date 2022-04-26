Pet of the Week: April 26, 2022, Kalani

Male, Beagle, 25 pounds
Just about the sweetest, quietest, and easiest beagle around, Kalani is eager to make your acquaintance and steal your heart! Kalani is an adult beagle mix with a fab tri-colored coat who weighs about 25 lbs full grown. Kalani has likely not had much by way of spoiling in his life. Perhaps a hunting dog who doesn't prefer hunting or a guy who just lived solo most of his life, Kalani is eager to be treated like a king and loved and would never turn down a whit of TLC. Kalani, in true beagle form, is wonderful with all dogs and really just minds his own
business though likes the companionship when his friends want to offer it. He would likely settle into just about any kind of home, he is just
an easy guy. Kalani loves the sniffs like most beagles, loves the food like most beagles, and just wants to be someone's furever dog. He is
wonderful in his crate and just wonderful everywhere. Kalani is waiting to be your heart dog!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
