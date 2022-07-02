Pet of the Week: June 28, 2022, Kellog

Female, Doberman Pinscher, 50 pounds, 3 year 8 months
Kellogg is one of the most beautiful love bugs you will ever meet. She is SO loving and appreciates all the affection she can get from her people. She would be fine being an only dog. Kellogg loves a good snuggle and lives for couch/bed cuddle time whenever she can get it. She is smart, a quick learner, and is eager to please. She is also quite food-motivated so training this sweet girl should be a breeze. She likes a nice walk around the neighborhood and laying outside in the sun. She does fabulous in her crate and sleeps inside one at night. She has proven she can be left alone for short periods of time in the house. Kellogg is a happy girl and loves being with her people. She will make a wonderful pet and can't wait to find her forever home.
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.