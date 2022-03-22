Pet of the Week: March 22, 2022, Lilah

3-year-old, female, Bloodhound, 93 pounds
Oh, lovely Lilah! Lilah has the most beautiful face and gives the sweetest nudges of affection. She enjoys having her head and ears stroked and will share a good snuggle with anyone who will give one. She is a very smart young adult who responds well to her name and commands. She's a breeze to direct/redirect when needed. Being a Bloodhound, Lilah is a curious one by nature. She loves to be outside and is happy with both short and long walks. She does not actively pull on her leash, but she is clearly a Bloodhound all the way. She will weave right to left with her nose on the ground but is easily redirected back to your side with voice commands and treats for good behavior. Lilah has great house manners! She'd be happy to be your office assistant, snoozing the day away. She gets along well with other dogs but would prefer to be the only dog in her forever home. Lilah will also sleep soundly in her crate all night. Lilah is a friend to all and looking for a family to call her own, and the family who chooses her is getting a wonderful treat! To meet Lilah, schedule an appointment by submitting an adoption request.
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
