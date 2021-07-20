Pet of the Week: July 20, 2021, Magnificent

Magnificent, Terrier/American pit bull mix
2-year 2-month-old female
Magnificent is all her name suggests. She is a sweet, sweet lady that probably was never in a house before coming to Saving Grace, but she has totally learned to enjoy life as a house dog in her foster home and knows many commands. She is housetrained, does great in her crate if you have to go out during the day, and sleeps quietly in it all night. She has been enjoying sunning out on the deck and is happy to sit with you while you work in your office. She is a good snuggler to watch TV - she loves it when she gets some pampering and her favorite spot is curled up in a huge pile of blankets. She adores back rubs and head rubs. She looks you right in the eye to let you know she'd love some more. When she hears you coming to get her in the morning, you can hear her happy tail hitting the sides of the crate - she is always happy to see her people. She has been great in the house, very mellow. She has learned quickly how to get along in the dog pack and is very respectful of the senior dogs in her foster home. We don't know about cats but she does enjoy chasing the rabbits and squirrels out of the yard! She enjoys soft toys and is happy to follow you to the kitchen for some snacks. She likes all the adults she has met but hasn't been exposed much to young children. She would probably do best in a quiet home or a home with only older children. Magnificent has earned her time to be pampered.
