Pet of the Week: March 29, 2022, Obadiah

4-year-old, male, Terrier/Pitbull, 56 pounds
Obadiah is a sweet boy who gets along with well with other dogs and is friendly with people. He hasn't been on the farm very long so all the activity makes him wonder what all the fuss is about! He's a stocky pit mix and weighs about 56 pounds. He's cautiously optimistic right now and the tail keeps wagging so we know he's ready to meet and greet and be the bed bud for your family as well as other dogs. What are some of your favorite outdoor activities? Hiking, jogging, beach-time? Obadiah is looking for that kind of active family! Tug-of-war? Give him one end of the rope and he will have so much fun! He's also ready to slow it down a notch and relax with you inside your nice, warm home. Come meet the new addition to your family! He can't wait to show you how wonderful he is!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
