Pet of the Week: May 3, 2022, Raven

Female, Bulldog, 44 pounds, 1 year 2 months
Raven is a new addition to the farm and she is FUN and looking for some people to adventure with and share a life of go-do-nap-repeat. Raven is a gorgeous black and white bulldog mix who weighs about 45 lbs full grown. She is active and energetic and enjoys the company of other dogs as well as learning, growing, and being challenged. She has a medium to higher energy level and would love regular walks and hikes and would likely make a good running partner if so inclined. Raven is a young adult and is eager to learn about being a good ole house dog. Training should be easy as she is food motivated and eager to please but just hasn't been signed up for cotillion classes yet. She is ready to get started though! She is quiet in her crate and knows when it's downtime as well. She is surely going to be the life of every party and can't wait to get the festivities started, so come on down and scoop her up quick!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.