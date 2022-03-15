Pet of the Week: March 15, 2022, Rocky

6 year 2 month male, Hound, 47 pounds
"Easy Peasy!" If you are looking for an older canine companion who can step right into your family's daily routine without missing a beat, Rocky is your guy. His sweet and friendly demeanor has afforded him privileges to be out front during adoption times and he loves nothing more than to make visitors feel welcome. Though a bit more senior than some at Saving Grace, sweet Rocky has joyful puppy energy about going outside, going for walks, and playing fetch with his tennis ball. He enjoys being active and also likes his long snoozes in a soft bed or armchair. He is very well-adjusted to adults and children and is house-trained. He likes to know where his people are but is not an overly clingy guy. Rocky would do well in a home that includes a male adult who could give him some quality time and love (though he is friendly with everybody). He does well with other dogs and has shown himself to be quite trainable and adaptable. Like most hounds, he loves a good squirrel chase and enjoys being outdoors on a cool, sunny day. If you think this sweet hound boy could possibly fit into your family, why not fill out an adoption form and come on out to say hello. Rocky will probably meet you at the gate!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
