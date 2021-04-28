Pet of the Week: April 27, 2021, Chase

Chase: Shepard/Hound
Male, 8 years old
You won't have to run far to get yourself this catch! Chase is right here at the Funny Farm waiting to meet you. Chase is an approximately 8-year-old shepherd/hound mix full grown about 53 lbs. Chase gets along with most dogs but prefers canine companions who share his laid-back attitude. While he could certainly keep up with more physical activities, a high-energy lifestyle is not required to make Chase happy.
He would much prefer to lounge on the couch or take a casual stroll around the block. Chase has spent his days on the farm roaming around, meeting new dog pals, and checking in with volunteers while staying out of the intense hustle and bustle. He can't wait to kick his paws up and just relax on a nice comfy dog bed in a home of his very own.
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.